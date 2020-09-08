Ethiopia to Import 320 Million Quintals Cement

8 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

Ministry of Trade and Industry announced that 320 million quintals of cement will be imported in the 2013 Ethiopian fiscal year in addition to domestic production to alleviate the shortage of cement.

According to the Ministry, there has been a significant increase in the price of cement, basic commodity since December 2012.

According to Wondimu Flate, Director of Communication Affairs at the Ministry, a number of remedial measures have been taken but the problem is still not fully resolved.

The directive was prepared in order to enable cement factories to produce at their full potential and to connect those engaged in the sector from the manufacturer and importer to the retail business, the supply and distribution are being monitored and used.

As to him, this is to prevent inflation and create a stable cement trading system. 320 million quintals of cement will be imported into the local market in addition to the local producers.

According to Wondimu, the cement importers must obtain construction materials, steel, non-ferrous and screed importers and import should be PPC and OPC42.5.

He said that the imported cement must be certified by a third party. And an importer should import at least 3, 000 tons of cement.

The Ministry said importers should import cement within three months and start importing within 90 days.

