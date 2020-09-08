Ethiopia: Journey to Prosperity On Right Track

opinion

After two days, Ethiopia will welcome its New Year of 2013. In connection with this new year, Prime Minister Abiy Amhed posted in his twitter on September 5, 2020 that ' We shall still ascend to prestige', yes, Ethiopia has already begun the journey of prosperity and is indeed on the right way to ascend to prestige.

Concluding this year, it is better to recap some major economic and political gains of Ethiopia. The country successfully completed the initial filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). This great achievement has really offered a big lesson to those who have been for ages plotting innumerous political conspiracies that are aimed to stop or discourage Ethiopia form using the Nile waters for development in equitable and fair manner with lower riparian countries.

As one of the country's flagship projects, the success story of GERD has for sure lifted up Ethiopians' can-do-spirit aside from giving a glimmer of hope for over 60 percent of Ethiopians who do not have electric access.

The Sheger Beautifying Project that is nearing completion has also proven the country's successful project execution capacity. Ethiopia, moreover, has launched redevelopment of tourism attraction sites in Amhara, Oromia and Southern states of the country.

It is true that such redevelopment projects have enormous advantages in extending the current tourist stay in the country as they would be more interested in visiting these redeveloped tourist attraction sites apart from improving the country's image.

Also these projects have great potentials of job creation for thousands of youths across the country in various fields. Therefore, the new 'Dine for Ethiopia' initiative would be a game-changer in the efforts of prospering Ethiopia.

Ethiopia also plans to be one of Africa's biggest economies within ten years and it would become the next powerhouse in Africa when GERD and other hydropower projects go fully operational. Thus, the journey to prosperity is on the right track.