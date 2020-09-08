Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa Fools - Malema

Firebrand South African Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has launched yet another scathing attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa, describing them as fools who cannot solve the challenges faced by the two neighbouring countries.

The opposition leader said this while addressing the press in Johannesburg Monday.

Malema, who has not shied away from commenting on political issues in Zimbabwe - often attracting sharp rebuke from Harare - also said Mnangagwa was the biggest sellout in African history.

Mnangagwa has been widely criticised over his government's decision to compensate white farmers who lost their farms at the height of Zimbabwe's chaotic post-2000 land reform programme.

The same administration received further criticism last week after it announced it would bring some of the white farmers back on the farms.

Malema's unrestrained outbursts come at a time Ramaphosa said the South African ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) would Tuesday dispatch a high-powered delegation to Harare to engage Zanu PF in a bid to find solutions to challenges facing Zimbabwe.

The ANC delegation will be led by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Ramaphosa's earlier delegation to Zimbabwe led by Baleka Mbete returned to Pretoria empty-handed after it was prevented by the government from meeting other political party leaders and members of the civil society as earlier planned.

"Cyril and Mnangagwa are two fools, so they can't resolve anything," Malema told journalists, adding Mnangagwa has nothing to offer for Zimbabweans and, therefore, must vacate office.

"Mnangagwa must go. The people of Zimbabwe deserve a better leader. The people of Zimbabwe deserve a revolutionary who will continue with the land question of Zimbabwe. Mnangagwa is the highest sellout ever in the history of African politics. He must be known as a sellout and not as a revolutionary.

"Anyone who reverses the land question in Zimbabwe and compensates white people for a stolen land is a sellout. And that's what Mnangagwa is.

He also described Ramaphosa as a sellout saying: "Another sellout is going there to join each other in the selling out."