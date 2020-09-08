Tanzania: Exim Bank Appoints Juma Mwapachu Its New Chairman

8 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Exim Bank Tanzania yesterday announced the appointment of Ambassador JumaMwapachu its new board chairman with immediate effect.

Ambassador Mwapachu, who served as the bank's board member since 2011 replaces former Inspector General of Police Said Mwema who completed his tenure.

"His extensive experience, knowledge and proven leadership will further provide the bank with continued momentum to chart innovations, pursue future growth, and further strengthen our position as among the largest financial institutions in the country," the bank's chief executive officer, MrJaffari Matundu, said in a statement.

Ambassador Mwapachu also serves in several boards in the insurance sector and has experience in government, parastatals, private sector, civil society in Tanzania and worked in the regional institutions like the East African Community.

Ambassador Mwapachu, over the years, has spearheaded the launch of various institutions like the Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCA), the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) and the East African Business Council.

The bank also appointed Ms Irene Madeje-Mlola as a new member of the board.

Also Read

Vodacom Premier League season will be tough, say coaches

Kubenea charged with illegal entry into Tanzania

Tanzania reaps big as global gold prices soar to 9-year highs

She brings with her experience from various leadership and management positions held in the financial and telecommunication sectors; having worked in strategic and leadership roles in multinationals such as Scotia Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Barclays Bank, Vodacom, Airtel and the Financial Sector Deepening Trust in which she has been instrumental in their transformation.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.