Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe Jnr's Tweet Remembering Dad Sparks Outrage

Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Lock (USAF)/Wikimedia Commons
The late Robert Mugabe.
8 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Robert Mugabe Jnr, one of the two flamboyant sons of late former Zimbabwe strongman, Robert Mugabe sparked social media outrage after he posted a message remembering one year after his father's death.

Mugabe died on 6 September 2019 in Singapore before he was buried at his rural home in Zvimba.

Robert Jnr took the opportunity to remember his father and posted pictures of him and his mother, former First Lady Grace Mugabe having a memorial event an unknown location.

"It feels like yesterday. Missing you. You legend," wrote Robert Jnr on Twitter.

However, the tweet was not taken lightly by many Zimbabweans who responded to it, some describing the late long-serving leader as a murderer.

Twitter users also accused the former president of presiding over the current economic and political ruin in Zimbabwe.

"The legend of our misery, the legend who robbed us of our freedom. Mugabe was a brutal leader; he should be remembered as a ruthless dictator he was. Death should not make him a Saint he was not. He massacred people to remain in power. He is your legend, not ours," said @ProggySibanda.

"Is this the same legend that killed over 20 000 citizens, then ran the country to the ground, allowed his young wife and cronies to loot uncontrollably, was then deposed through a coup de tat by the same cronies that kept him in power. Is this the man who died a bitter old man?" tweeted @ndumzco.

However, not all Twitter users shared the same feelings as some felt that the late leader was indeed a legend and deserved to be honoured.

"Hate him, like him. RGM was a true Legend. That man was blessed greatly with wisdom," tweeted @_Midzonga.

"He played his part no one is a Saint even those one would want to accord legend status. Rest in eternal life Gushungo," wrote @tag1980.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.