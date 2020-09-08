Ethiopia: 'Multichoice Promotes Ethiopia's Image Among Africans' - MD

A satellite television company, MultiChoice Ethiopia said that it has been consolidating contribution in promoting the nation's positive image by launching a dedicated 24 hours Ethiopian music channel, Trace music to its vast African viewers.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, MultiChoice Ethiopia Managing Director Gelila Gebremichael stated that the artistic works that are presented in DStv (Digital satellite television) would have a paramount importance to aware African viewers Ethiopia's long history of freedom and unique culture and identity. The programs also foster Ethiopians' psychological closeness and bond with their African brothers and sisters.

Noting the company's plan to broadcast Amharic films with translation to African subscribers, Gelila said that the contents would highlight the ongoing progress of the nation and benefit Ethiopian filmmakers financially.

She indicated that MultiChoice Ethiopia has also been producing and broadcasting numerous Amharic contents in DStv channels that have helped in consolidating Ethiopia's people-to-people relationship with the rest of Africa. The programs have also been paving a way to Africans konw more about the people of Ethiopia and their day-to-day lives.

In line with the company's vision of availing local contents to Ethiopian viewers, MultiChoice launched Amharic television channel known as Zee Alem last June and has been broadcasting customized contents since then.

Furthermore, Nick Jr, the educational, pre-school channel from Nickelodeon, Bollywood movies dubbed in Amharic, and European football league channels with Amharic commentators are also included in DStv's Amharic programming content line up.

Concerning MultiChoice Ethiopia's involvement in the national COVID-19 response, the managing director said that the company donated face masks and hand sanitizers to low-income communities. The company also make financial donations to COVID-19 vulnerable in a view to curbing the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.

"Our firm has also played active role in supplementing Ethiopia's education sector," she noted, adding that DStv has availed National Geography and other science and environmental programs free of charge to Ethiopian high school students through plasma televisions. "The programs are believed to have a significant contribution in enhancing the students' knowledge about science and environment."

Stating that MultiChoice submitted a bid in the Ethiopian Football Federation's tender to own the right to broadcast the 2020/21 Ethiopian Premier League matches, Gelila indicated that the company has been fully prepared to stream Ethiopian football to fellow Africans. The knowledge and expertise of the DStv would also help to build the capacity of sport professionals and enhance Ethiopian football at large.

MultiChoice Ethiopia commenced operation in the country in 1996.