Tanzania: Contractor Directed to Finish Hydropower Project On Time

MINISTER for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, has directed the contractor of Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) to deploy more professional workers to complete the project on time.

The 2,115MW-power project is undertaken by JV Arab Contractors Company and Elsewedy Electric from Egypt.

Dr Kalemani issued the directive to the contractor at the weekend when he toured the construction site to inspect the progress of the project.

He gave the contractor one month to hire professional workers to speed up the work and completed the project by June 14, 2022.

Likewise, the minister directed the project supervisor to ensure the houses of project workers were completed immediately to allow those coming from as far as Morogoro and Dar es Salaam to get accommodation near the site.

"This is my third time I visit this mega project and I am accompanied by Deputy Minister for Works from Egypt Maj-Gen Mahmoud Nassar, who has also come to make a follow-up on the development of this project," Dr Kalemani noted.

He said more workers were needed to complete the project on time. He was optimistic that the deputy minister from Egypt would follow up the progress of the project. A total of 27 professional workers are yet to come.

"Generally, the project is going on well, but there are some few areas that need more attention. That is why I have told the contractor to bring those professionals immediately," he said.

He noted that through Tanesco the government would employ 177 workers for the project.

Dr Kalemani 4,500 Tanzanians had been employed and the target was to employ 5,500 citizens.

Speaking on project costs, he said the government paid the contractor 1.49tri/- by Sunday (equivalent to 22 per cent of the total payment).

Dr Kalemani explained that completion of the project would be significant in government's efforts to end power woes and rural electrification.

For his part, Maj-Gen Nassar expressed his government's commitment to ensuring that Egyptian professional workers arrived in the country for the project, which was crucial for the country's economy.

He was also satisfied with the progress of the project and vowed that the two governments would continue working closely so that the project would be completed on time.