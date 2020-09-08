Tanzania: Court of Appeal Upholds Life Imprisonment of Drug Trafficker

THE Court of Appeal has upheld the life imprisonment sentence imposed on Cape Verde national Lilian Jesus Fortes who was found at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in 2016 trafficking in 2.38kg of cocaine hydrochloride.

Justices Batuel Mmilla, Gerald Ndika and Iginas Kitusi ruled against the appellant after dismissing his appeal she had lodged to challenge the findings of the Corruption and Economic Crime Division of the High Court of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam.

"(.......) we cannot, but agree with the trial Judge in his finding the appellant is guilty of the offence. Consequently, we find the entire appeal to be devoid of merit and we accordingly dismiss it," they declared in their statement.

During hearing of the appeal, the defence counsel stated, among other things, that the luggage allegedly found with the drugs didn't belong to his client. In their judgment, however, the justices pointed out to have not been availed with reasons to fault the trial court finding on the matter.

There was another complaint relating to the chain of custody of the drugs from the airport where the appellant was arrested down to the government chemist office and then to court where the same was tendered in evidence. According to the defence counsel, such a chain of custody was broken.

It was forcefully submitted by the defence counsel that there were two reports given by the government chemist, a mater which was raised to support the contention that the chain of custody was broken and that there were two versions as regards the weight of the alleged drugs.

When determining the controversy, the justices were satisfied that what was cited in the charge was the weight which the prosecution had a duty to prove and in that bid, they adduced evidence of the government chemist, who was competent in that area.

According to them, the testimonies of police officers on the weight were from persons who had no competence and they could not be said to have contradicted the government chemist on that.

"In addition, we find the difference in the versions of weight not significant, considering that the police had no scientific means of taking the weight of the drugs. Having found no merit in the two major complaints, we conclude that the chain of custody was not broken," they ruled.

The Cape Verde national was travelling from Sao Paulo City of Brazil to Malawi. On October 18, 2016 she was at the JNIA in Dar es Salaam en route Malawi. While checking in, in preparation for boarding to proceed with her journey, she was arrested allegedly for being in possession of the drugs.

The prosecution alleged that the appellant had in her possession 2.38kg of cocaine hydrochloride hidden in her bag. It began at the airport where two airport security officers were on duty on October 18, 2016, with one of them operating a screening machine.

When the appellant placed her bags on the screening machine, the officers observed something suspicious in one of them. Therefore, one of them instructed the colleague to physically examine the contents of that bag.

The officer removed the contents therein including books, but even after doing so the bag's weight suggested the presence of something in it. The empty bag was placed on the screening machine again and the suspicious image was still visible although this time it was in a patch sewn within the inside of the bag.

By this time an operator of the screening machine had inched closer. He used a pair of scissors to cut the sewn patch open inside and found a parcel in a silver paper wrapping. Such operator enlisted the assistance of the police, who in turn informed his boss about what was taking place.

The senior police officer was in charge of Terminal 2 at the airport, while the junior one worked with the Anti-Drug Unit within the Police Force and was stationed at JNIA. The airport security officers turned over the appellant to the latter, who was also given her belongings.

Such belongings included the bags, the appellant's travel documents and the suspected parcel. He led the appellant to Interpol offices for interrogation, but that did not materialise because there was a language barrier. The appellant only spoke Portuguese.

When the parcel was opened, white powder suspected to be cocaine was found in and this was confirmed by an initial test which was conducted right there at the airport. The test is normally conducted by applying reagents. The white powder turned blue, an indication that the sample might be cocaine.

Those suspicious items were packed, sealed, labelled and marked in the presence of the appellant. They were later taken to the government chemist office where it was confirmed the substance to be cocaine hydrochloride on the basis of which the appellant was prosecuted.