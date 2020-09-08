Tanzania: CUF Promises 10pc Economic Growth

THE CIVIC United Front (CUF) yesterday launched its campaigns with its presidential candidate, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, promising to ensure the country's economy grows by 10 per cent annually.

Prof Lipumba highlighted key areas that the party will focus on if elected, which include improvement of business environment, education, agriculture and health sectors.

Addressing a public rally at Sabasaba grounds during the official inauguration of the campaign rally here, Professor Lipumba said that the party will see to it the plans are a success.

He said they will improve the business environment through advancing local and foreign investment in the country and revive industries to tame unemployment among the youth.

"If elected to lead the nation on October 28th this year, the party will major economic reforms in the country," he said.

Pro Lipumba said his party has the best policy suitable for improving and ensuring a favorable environment for investments, businesses and entrepreneurship activities in the country.

"We need to ensure money supply meets the demand and this will be possible if we invest more and ensure the country's GDP grows by ten per cent per year and money supply advances to 20 per cent annually," he said.

He said his government will also invest heavily on women and children's health, ensuring high quality maternal health care with improved facilities for every woman and better care for their children.

"We will ensure provision of improved health care services especially on nutrition for women and children," he said, noting that most pregnant women for a long time face challenges during delivery due to poor nutrition they receive during pregnancy.

Professor Lipumba also pointed to education sector development, saying he would ensure each and every secondary and primary school is connected to the latest technologies available as a way of improving the learning environment.

He said every student will use a computer and that his government will collaborate with the international community to enable children in schools learn and be taught through the internet technology.

The well-known economist further said CUF would revive the agricultural sector and invest heavily in modern agriculture methods to improve farmers' yields.

Prof Lipumba promised to strengthen the union and continue with the process of drafting a new constitution. He also said the party will stand for democracy, protect and promote human rights.

Speaking at the rally, the member of CUF National Secretariat Abdul Kambaya urged the wananchi to vote for Professor Lipumba, as he is fit to propel the country's economic growth.

He said Professor Lipumba's campaign rallies aim at prioritising their policies that will help transform the country's economy for better growth.