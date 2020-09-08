Tanzania: Chadema - We'll Improve Banana Cultivation in Kagera

8 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

CHAMA cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo(Chadema) parliamentary candidate in Muleba North Constituency, Mr Dastan Mutagahywa has promised to transform the agricultural sector to enable local farmers earn more money and raise their incomes.

Equally, he said their efforts would focus on establishing several small scale industries at village levels to allow them process their locally produced crops citing one as bananas.

Mr Mutagahywa made the pledges during a campaign at Kagondo village, in Muhutwe Ward over the weekend, further saying: "For quite some long time farmers have been toiling in their farms only to earn meager profits, but if elected as a Member of Parliament, my priority would focus on transforming the agricultural sector and make it more attractive and create several jobs to our youth."

Elaborating, Mr Mutagahywa further said he would ensure that the nationals get land titles for their pieces of land and use as mortgages in processing loans from financial institutions, besides about 1,712 land permits to-date which have been issued to Kamachumu Ward residents, when he was their Councillor.

He also said that once Chadema ascends to power, three Constituencies of Bukoba Urban, Muleba North and Muleba South would be merged.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
Bitter Anniversary in Zimbabwe a Year After Mugabe Died

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.