Tanzania: Chadema - We'll Improve Banana Cultivation in Kagera

CHAMA cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo(Chadema) parliamentary candidate in Muleba North Constituency, Mr Dastan Mutagahywa has promised to transform the agricultural sector to enable local farmers earn more money and raise their incomes.

Equally, he said their efforts would focus on establishing several small scale industries at village levels to allow them process their locally produced crops citing one as bananas.

Mr Mutagahywa made the pledges during a campaign at Kagondo village, in Muhutwe Ward over the weekend, further saying: "For quite some long time farmers have been toiling in their farms only to earn meager profits, but if elected as a Member of Parliament, my priority would focus on transforming the agricultural sector and make it more attractive and create several jobs to our youth."

Elaborating, Mr Mutagahywa further said he would ensure that the nationals get land titles for their pieces of land and use as mortgages in processing loans from financial institutions, besides about 1,712 land permits to-date which have been issued to Kamachumu Ward residents, when he was their Councillor.

He also said that once Chadema ascends to power, three Constituencies of Bukoba Urban, Muleba North and Muleba South would be merged.