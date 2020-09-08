Tanzania: 90pc of Bukoba Residents Access Clean, Safe Water

NINETY per cent of residents of Bukoba Municipal Council now access clean and safe water as Bukoba Urban Water and Sanitation Authority (Buwasa) records good performance in the implementation of water projects in the last five years.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC) Brig-Gen Marco Gaguti yesterday commended Buwasa for good performance in implementing big projects, including the one costing 30bn/- for more supply of water in the municipal council.

Brig-Gen Gaguti commended Buwasa yesterday when receiving a consignment of water pipes.

He urged the residents to ensure water infrastructure was protected because it cost millions of taxpayers' money and also warned them against vandalising water pipes.

Buwasa Managing Director John Sirati said at 158,000 out of 176,000 Bukoba residents accessed clean and safe water, which was equivalent to 90 per cent.

He noted that in the past five years Buwasa had increased the length of a water pipeline from 140km in 2015 to 246km in 2020.

He said Buwasa looked forward to producing 18 million litres of water per day.

The current water production capacity stands at 10 million litres per day while Bukoba residents' daily water consumption stands at least 13 million litres.

According to Mr Sirati, the water supply expansion project in the municipal council implemented by TECHNOFAB Company is co-funded by the French government through its International Development Agency (IFD) and the government of Tanzania.

According to him, the water utility serves 10 out of 14 wards in Bukoba Municipal Council.

The remaining four wards of Nyanga, Kahororo, Ijuganyondo and Buhembe will be served after the extension tanks in different areas.

The water utility operates at 88 per cent of its capacity while the target is to achieve 95 per cent by the end of this year.