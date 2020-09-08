Tanzania: State Has Enough Funds to Address Water Woes, Residents Told

THE government has enough budget to improve social services including water, education, and health in the country, CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) Central Committee (CC) member Kassim Majaliwa has said.

The Premier made the revelation in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region, yesterday in a campaign to ask the residents vote their party candidates in the coming general election slated for 28 October this year.

In his entourage, Mr Majaliwa at Holili market campaigned for CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, Rombo Constituency aspirant, Prof Adolf Mkenda and several others vying for councillorship posts.

He assured them that if CCM candidates would be elected, the government would improve their social services according to the party's 2020-2025 election manifesto.

"I therefore urge you to vote in CCM candidates who will be able to work together and bring development, make better use of your votes by choosing good leaders who in fact, are from CCM," he said.

"We are asking all your votes to go to Dr Magufuli and all other CCM candidates for better development in sectors like education that would enable the country to have more experts," he pointed out.

Equally, Mr Majaliwa noted that their party's presidential candidate, Dr Magufuli is a good hardworking leader and God fearing, meaning that he is focused to bring them development.

Speaking on water crisis in Holili, Mr Majaliwa said the government has already issued 1.5bn/- that would be spent to bring them water from Lake Chala.

"Also, the government has implemented the Njoro II water project in Tarakea, spending about 200m/-," he said.

At Ngareni village, he said the government has spent 812.4m/- to finance the construction of a 75,000 liter- water tank that distributes water to 15 water points and would continue improving it.

In a bid to ensure adequate supply of clean and safe water to all residents in Rombo, he said in July this year the government dissolved the Kill Water Company and established the Rombo Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (ROWASA) to further improve their services.