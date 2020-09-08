Kenyan International Signs for German Hockey Side

8 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Diminutive Kenya midfielder Moses Ademba cannot wait to hit the ground running after signing for German hockey side Stuttgart for six months ahead of the new season kick off next month.

The Butali Sugar Warriors player said that his dream to play in Europe has been fulfilled and it was now upon him to make the opportunity count.

"It has been my prayer to one day play in Europe. And now that the chance is here, I can only hope for the best. I want to leave a mark in the new team if not for the many upcoming players in Kenya, but for my team Butali who have made me a better player, having joined them last year from Multimedia University," said the 24-year-old.

"The facilities and technical aspect of the game are totally different from what what we have at home and I'm keen on taking full advantage of them to better myself.

I will put my right foot forward and hopefully my contract will be extended because I believe I'm just getting started," he said.

Ademba will join compatriots Willis Okeyo of Kenya Police and Danston Barasa of Wazalendo who have a running contract with Stuttgart, but are yet to travel due to visa hitches as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Friends School Kamusinga player said his absence from Butali will not be felt, adding that the position has enough cover in Derrick Kuloba and Vincent Odhiambo.

"Butali cannot run short of talent. We have a pool of players to choose from and I believe my move to Europe will not change anything. In fact, what I will learn and pick from the new team will in a way impact Butali positively when I return," said Ademba, who made a debut to the national team last year during the Olympics qualifiers in South Africa.

Kenya flopped by finishing a distant fifth in the six-nation tournament that saw the hosts book the ticket to the bonanza which was rescheduled to next year in Tokoy, Japan.

Ademba, who scored four goals last season, said a lot needed to happen for the national team to return to winning ways.

"Facilities, technical aspect and prior logistics to prevous events have always been wanting and things will have change going forward. We gave good players but we get somethings wrong," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.