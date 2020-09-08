Nigeria: Hold Pastor Ibiyeomie Responsible If Anything Happens to Me, Daddy Freeze Cries Out

8 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Idowu Bankole

Reactions have continued to trail the statement by the Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, where he called an OAP, Daddy freeze, a bastard', generating mixed reactions from Nigerians within and out side the country.

Responding to the comments by Pastor Ibiyeomie, Daddy Freeze in a new video, said Pastor Ibiyeomie should be held responsible if anythings happens to him.

Daddy Freez accused Pastor Ibiyeomie of demeaning the broadcast profession and threatening his life.

According to Daddy Freeze, he never insulted Bishop Oyedepo but merely pointed out the verse of scripture against his position on marriage and submmission.

"I didn't insult Bishop David Oyedepo, he quoted from the book of Ephesians chapter 5 vs 22 and I drew his attention to verse 21, correcting scripturally is not an insult."

"Christ was criticised, paul was criticised, peter was criticised even the Pharisees were criticised. So there is no way you will preach a word from the scriptures that you will not be criticised, it's impossible.

"Find it very devastating, that just to get to me, Pastor Ibiyeomie would drag the whole Somalian nation, am very proud to associate myself with Somalians because they are beautiful people."

"Beautiful Africans like you and I, it is hate speech to undermine them, with derogatory words. Is he not just a Somalian. Like there is everything wrong with being a Somalian?"

"To all my follower s and Fans in Somalia I love you all and am proud to be associate with you"

"Even though by blood am not Somalian, My mum is European and my Dad is Yoruba"

"Going beyond this, I also need to draw the attention of the public and the law enforcement to the threat of life that was issued to me in that video"

"Pastor Ibiyeomie I don't know if you realize that threat to Life is a criminal offence. And let it be on the record that you threatened my life, is this how Nigeria is going to accept, this if anything happens to me, I hope you know who to hold responsible"

Recall how vanguard had reported on how Nigerians have remained divided over the issue which have trended on social media for days.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

