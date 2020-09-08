Ethiopia: Heineken Extends Support to Flood Victims

8 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

In a view to discharging corporate social responsibility, Heineken Breweries Ethiopia extended support to 150 family heads that were affected by flood and other low-income communities in Addis Ababa over the weekend.

The donation, which is held under the brand of Walia Beer, one of the products of Heineken Ethiopia, includes sheep, edible oil, wheat flour and onions that cost the company close to one million Birr.

Handing over the donation, External Relations and Sustainability Manager of Heineken Breweries Ethiopia, Fekadu Beshah said that the support is part of the company's engagement to execute corporate social responsibility under the motto "Let's get involved in good deeds practically."

The manager further pointed out that Heineken has been hugely engaged in supporting various initiatives that are aimed at benefiting the community.

The flood victims expressed appreciation to the support they received from Heineken and called on relevant stakeholders from the government and private sector help them to back to normal life. The concerned authorities should uphold their support to alleviate the damage caused by flooding, they stressed.

