Ethiopia: President Commends Oda's Role in Development

ADAMA - "Oromia Development Association (ODA) has been at the forefront of meeting basic needs of the disadvantaged communities and the public at large in the State," Oromia State President Shimelis Abdisa said.

He made the remark Sunday during the inauguration ceremony of two commercial centers that were built by ODA .

He further said ODA has been extending supports to needy on various occasions and so these two commercial centers are helpful in serving the best interests of the people in need.

Shimelis also indicated that ODA has planned to build more commercial centers; indifferent city of the state, including modern and world class mall, and hotel and resorts.

He, therefore, said the ODA has already received plots of land in Adama and Bishoftu towns respectively for the construction of the modern mall, hotel and resorts.

For his part, ODA General-Director Dejene Eticha said ODA has been working with its key actors and stakeholders in enhancing health, education services and expanding potable water supply in the state.

On the occasion, 41 ambulances have been donated to zone health officers. A total of 57,000 supportive books for the students have been handed over to education sector officers.

Moreover, chicken, edible oil, wheat flour were distributed to the needy in connection with the New Ethiopian Year by the ODA .

The commercial center was completed within less than three months and it has consisted over 100 class use for commercial activities and revenue generation for the association.

The center has a significant role in advancing market system and creating job opportunities for the city youths and investors.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Abba Dula Gemada, the ODA president, the Geda fathers, the higher regional officers, and others.