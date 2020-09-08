Ethiopia: House's Decision Justifies Next Legal Actions

ADDIS ABABA - The decision by the House of Federation treats the act of the Tigray State as void from the very beginning, legal expert Kiya Tsegaye told a given foreign news outlet.

"This makes the election unconstitutional and illegitimate. I think this decision will be the base for the next legal action by the federal government House of Federation (HoF) ruled on Saturday that the planned election by Tigray State that is going to be held on Sept. 9 is unconstitutional, null and void."

The House of Federation, which rules over constitutional disputes, unanimously declared that the polls for regional parliament and other positions were unconstitutional and void.

Tigray's ruling party spokesman Getachew Reda said on Friday that the vote would go ahead despite pressure from the central government.

In March, the House has decided on the postponement of the general elections that had been scheduled for August mainly due to the occurrence of coronavirus pandemic.

Regional officials in Tigray have opposed the year-long postponement of Ethiopia's general election. They have organized their own election for Sept. 9. The federal government has said the postponement relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and should be respected.

The Sept. 9 vote intended to elect members of the regional parliament, which in turn will elect the region's cabinet and administrators.