South Africa: DA Calls On Minister Cele to Publicly Condemn EFF's Thuggery

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the High Court's decision to grant an interim interdict in favour of Clicks against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) - prohibiting the party from intimidating and threatening Clicks employees and customers, and from inciting violence against the ordinary commercial operations of Clicks.

We recognize the deep hurt and anger which the careless Clicks advert has caused to many South Africans and we condemn any form of racial stereotyping. There is no place for such shameless racial stereotyping in our society. Equally there is no place for vigilante violence as a remedy in a constitutional democracy.

While we are glad that the Court has taken this decision to prevent the EFF's violence and thuggery, the question that we should be asking ourselves is, where was the South African Police Services (SAPS) and why did they do nothing when EFF leader, Julius Malema, and his band of quasi-revolutionaries ran amok in shopping centres, causing serious damage at various Clicks stores across the country?

The DA calls on the Minister of Police, Bheki Cele to publicly condemn the EFF's violent vigilante behaviour that has resulted in the destruction of property. As the Police Minister, he cannot remain quiet while criminality and chaos reign.

The police have a responsibility to maintain law and order and protect our citizens. They simply cannot be missing in action in the face of the EFF's anti-democratic behaviour and violent actions which have caused mayhem across the country.

Yesterday, I laid charges against Julius Malema and the EFF for incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and intimidation and provided SAPS with evidence of these offences.

The High Court order is indeed in the best interest of the rule of law as well as the thousands of Clicks employees and customers whose livelihoods and well-being could be severely impacted and strained if these shops were to be closed permanently due to the EFF's

The DA will continue to put pressure on the police to ensure that the EFF are held accountable for their unacceptable and violent behaviour.