Namibia: 12,507 Malaria Cases, 40 Deaths Recorded This Year Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic

8 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Malaria cases this year increased by 440.2% compared to 2841 cases recorded in 2019 and reduced when compared to 2018 cases of 31,000, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health availed.

The National Vector-borne Diseases Control Programme from the health ministry which monitors the weekly malaria situation in the country shows that this year alone 12,507 malaria cases where recorded, while 40 deaths occurred.

The ministry said the huge difference between 2019 and this year is attributed to the fact that 2019, was a drought year and the rainfall pattern was not similar to 2020 and 2018 hence the decline in malaria cases in 2019.

The health ministry said this year, Kavango East and West regions are leading in the number of reported malaria cases with 47% followed by the Zambezi with 20.8% and Ohangwena with 16.8%, while the rest of the regions have reported below 16%.

According to the ministry, currently, the implementation of the program activities amid COVID-19 is on halt due to some bottlenecks.

"The COVID 19 regulations have slowed down the implementation of program activities due to restriction on people movement, gatherings of more than 10 people and delayed delivery of antimalarial commodities, resulting in some program activities being canceled," the ministry concluded.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.