Namibia: 12,507 Malaria Cases, 40 Deaths Recorded This Year Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic

Malaria cases this year increased by 440.2% compared to 2841 cases recorded in 2019 and reduced when compared to 2018 cases of 31,000, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health availed.

The National Vector-borne Diseases Control Programme from the health ministry which monitors the weekly malaria situation in the country shows that this year alone 12,507 malaria cases where recorded, while 40 deaths occurred.

The ministry said the huge difference between 2019 and this year is attributed to the fact that 2019, was a drought year and the rainfall pattern was not similar to 2020 and 2018 hence the decline in malaria cases in 2019.

The health ministry said this year, Kavango East and West regions are leading in the number of reported malaria cases with 47% followed by the Zambezi with 20.8% and Ohangwena with 16.8%, while the rest of the regions have reported below 16%.

According to the ministry, currently, the implementation of the program activities amid COVID-19 is on halt due to some bottlenecks.

"The COVID 19 regulations have slowed down the implementation of program activities due to restriction on people movement, gatherings of more than 10 people and delayed delivery of antimalarial commodities, resulting in some program activities being canceled," the ministry concluded.