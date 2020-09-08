South Africa: Teacher Connect Ensures Safer Schools

8 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has launched the Teacher Connect application, a free real time based mentorship platform available via WhatsApp.

Teacher Connect affords users the ability to connect, be a helpdesk, and provide learning and mentoring through real-time dashboards.

The app is also integrated with Health Check - a COVID-19 digital risk assessment and mapping tool that will enable the Department of Health to track and monitor potential cases.

To access the app, teachers, parents and learners can save the Teacher Connect app number on 060 060 3333 to conduct a health check.

"This Teacher Connect is a one stop digital solution for teachers and learners in the time of COVID-19 pandemic. It will greatly assist in the phased reopening of all the schools. This tool helps us to align with the health department's protocols on screening, testing and linkages to care," said the Minister on Tuesday.

Motshekga launched the Teacher Connect app at Lemoshanang Teacher Development Centre in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

"It puts the non-pharmaceutical measures firmly in the hands of the schooling community, teachers, non-teaching staff, parents and learners," said Motshekga.

To make use of the app, teachers, parents and learners can login on the platform to answer a few questions relating to COVID-19 symptoms and risk.

Teachers and the whole school community are required to do the health screen test all the time. Before entering the school premises, learners and staff should show that they have completed the daily health check and are cleared to continue to the school premises.

For those classified as moderate or high risk they will be entered into the Health department's tracking and tracing process.

"This is part and parcel of our final onslaught against COVID-19 as we gradually open our economy but also put everything in place to protect our education and all its related benefits.

"We think it will give some confidence to parents and caregivers about all the different safety measures that we are putting in place to make sure that our children in particular, and our teachers and entire school community remains safe," said Motshekga.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

