South Africa: Couple to Appear in Court for Possession of Suspected Stolen Goods

press release

A 32-year-old man and his girlfriend aged 38, are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates'

Court on Wednesday, 09 September 2020, for three counts of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The suspects' court appearance follows their arrest on Monday, 07 September 2020, in Protea Park, Rustenburg after police acted on a tip-off. Subsequent to the arrest, police seized three vehicles; Audi A4, Volkswagen Golf 5 and Hyundai Atos, which were linked to car hijackings committed between Friday, 04 and Saturday, 05 September 2020, in Protea Park and Rustenburg Kloof. Furthermore, a white Suzuki Swift which is alleged to have been used during the commission of the crimes, was also seized.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the male suspect has a pending case of car hijacking committed in December last year in Rustenburg. Meanwhile, a veterinarian was summoned to the scene to assist in sedating a vicious dog which bit a police officer on the leg after being set to members by the suspect.

Investigation into the matter continues.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended the police for their swift reaction which led to the arrest and seizures.