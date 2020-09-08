Nigeria: Who Are Government's Advisors?

opinion

Given the enormous tasks of governance, politicians and various leaders in this space usually employ the services of technocrats and advisors. The purpose is to help develop, execute and communicate policy which can transform lives of the citizenry.

Wise leaders and politicians who had been successful across the globe understand the impacts of these technocrats and advisors and they usually select carefully, based on experience and proven services of these individuals in the past.

The selection and appointment of these technocrats usually aid and stabilise the knowledge of the politicians and civil servants who are already in place.

Where sentiments, tribalism, ethnicity as well as favouritism rule in the selection of these technocrats, the effects are always visible in the kind of policies and pronouncements the government promotes. Though beyond selection of qualified hands, ability of the politicians to listen and embrace the expert advice initiated by these technocrats is also crucial.

It appears Nigeria is cursed with bad leadership. Year-in year-out, the system keeps producing and pushing forward the worst of us. Ethnicity, religion and other issues dominate the discourse instead of developmental conversation which rests on vision, capability, capacity and character. Apathy and helplessness of the masses had killed the morale of the majority of citizens who should be active contributors. As Nigeria takes one step forward, within four years, it will take hundred steps backward.

We were heavily in debt before President Olusegun Obasanjo's regime. By stroke of luck and vision, Obasanjo and his team dealt with the debt burden. No one says Obasanjo's regime was free of its own maladies. Heavy investment in the power industry has not shown any appreciable progress.

The evils of Peoples Democratic Party's 16 years rule are still here. We had abundance from oil but this was squandered by highly selfish individuals. A desire for change made many Nigerians to opt for the alternative in 2015. The change came with so much hope which today has become a huge 'burden of Rehoboam which is heavier than the hands of Solomon'.

The first four years were used for finding excuses about the damage the previous government did as if the leading actors had no clue about governance and the demands such can make on their skills, expertise, knowledge and know-how.

Security issues are worsening, power and roads problems have not witnessed any significant progress even though there seems to be efforts. The rail project has become another conduit pipe through which the nation continues to bleed profusely. NDDC and many other government apparatuses meant to change the fortunes of the citizens, became avenues for daylight robbery.

Nigerians have become the chessboard where those who know how to play the game can continue to 'dictate' the tune. Panels of enquiry and committees had been set up just to give outward impression that the leadership really care. Many of these enquiries had become toothless bulldogs.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic became an equaliser: an international crisis that tested the capacity of various governments. A keen observer by now knows how Nigeria had so far handled the pandemic. The pandemic was an opportunity for some of our leaders to feed fat.

While many nations with better health infrastructure continue to build more capacity, the Nigerian government was looking for a 'quick-fix'. Yes, we must acknowledge it was better managed, but nothing has changed in our health sector. Its inefficiency was so glaring during the COVID-19 crisis.

In many nations, people experienced job losses. Some were placed on half-salary while a few were placed on temporary holiday. These measures were put in place to reduce financial pressure on organisations.

Advanced nations which care about the well-being of their citizens, gave several palliatives. Some organisations were supported so they could remain afloat. The palliatives were aimed at those at the bottom of the economic ladder.

In Nigeria, different leaders within government parastatals used the opportunity to enrich themselves. Being in any position is not about service but to 'take my portion of the national cake'.

The palliatives by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs were shrouded in mystery. The more one looked, the less one saw. Billions of naira was shared to 'imaginary Nigerians' without bank statements which showed clear transfer of who got what. Children's school feeding project thrived even though schools were shut. One can only weep for this nation. The drama in the National Assembly continues to be one that increases an average Nigerian's blood pressure.

As if the above are not enough, government continues to push its limits with introduction of various taxes and policies. While one can pity government which continuously claim it is running on empty purse, national borrowing continues to skyrocket.

Within this lockdown which created lots of hardships, financial hardship being at the forefront, government has introduced house rental fees, increased electricity tariff and now, the pump price of petrol has been increased. That the prices of foodstuff had gone beyond the reach of the average Nigerian is not much of a concern to them. A bag of local rice is selling for N27,000 while others range from N32,000 to N35,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Transport fare had gone up by 50 to 100 per cent, depending on your route. Thanks to COVID-19 protocol which requires commercial motor operators to take in about 50 to 70 per cent of a vehicle's carrying capacity. With all these, there seems to be no end in sight to the hardship of the average Nigerian.

While government is looking for money, what has it done to curtail the looting among its officials? Is compounding the hardship of the average Nigerian the best strategy? Even if it is, is the timing right? I am beginning to think government should tread softly.

Many Nigerians are being pushed to the wall. When a blind, deaf and dumb man begins a fight, it can really be bloody. Yes, government feels that Nigerians are docile and will never react. But for how long will that philosophy hold true? Government's masquerade should be careful now as the ground is becoming more slippery.

VANGUARD