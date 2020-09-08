Nigeria: 2023 - No Plot to Return Secondus As National Chair - PDP

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has dispelled claims that some power brokers in the party are plotting to return the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, for a second term ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Secondus was elected alongside other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party's national convention held in December, 2017, in Abuja.

His tenure of four years would elapse in December 2021, when another national convention would be held to elect a new NWC.

But there are claims in some quarters that some political bigwigs in the party and especially from the northern part of the country were strategising to return Secondus, a politician from the South, at next year's convention to pave way for the emergence of the party's 2023 presidential candidate from the North.

But reacting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Trust in an exclusive interview that the party was not concerned about future positions but focusing on building itself for the task ahead.

"Honestly, we are not there yet. Our party is concerned about building itself. We have re-invented the party and all the issues that Nigerians were complaining about as they concern PDP have changed.

"PDP has become a transformed political party. As regards the positions in the party, that is not what is before us now.

"What is before us is to keep the party steady. And that is what we are working on. So there is no such move," he said.