Nigeria: 2023 - No Plot to Return Secondus As National Chair - PDP

7 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has dispelled claims that some power brokers in the party are plotting to return the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, for a second term ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Secondus was elected alongside other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) at the party's national convention held in December, 2017, in Abuja.

His tenure of four years would elapse in December 2021, when another national convention would be held to elect a new NWC.

But there are claims in some quarters that some political bigwigs in the party and especially from the northern part of the country were strategising to return Secondus, a politician from the South, at next year's convention to pave way for the emergence of the party's 2023 presidential candidate from the North.

But reacting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Daily Trust in an exclusive interview that the party was not concerned about future positions but focusing on building itself for the task ahead.

"Honestly, we are not there yet. Our party is concerned about building itself. We have re-invented the party and all the issues that Nigerians were complaining about as they concern PDP have changed.

"PDP has become a transformed political party. As regards the positions in the party, that is not what is before us now.

"What is before us is to keep the party steady. And that is what we are working on. So there is no such move," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.