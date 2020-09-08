Nigeria: Oyo APC Crisis Deepens As Stalwarts Shun Akala-Led Peace Parley

Ibadan — The crisis rocking the Oyo State chapter of the APC took another dimension on penultimate Saturday when some stalwarts of the party ignored a peace meeting convened by a former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala.

A 16-man reconciliation committee led by Alao-Akala was inaugurated by the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

This committee invited some members to peace meeting in Ibadan, the state capital.

The chairman of the committee, Chief Alao-Akala and secretary, Prince Gbade Lana, in a bid to reconcile the aggrieved members, called a peace meeting at the Bodija house of the former governor to settle the crisis in the party.

Our correspondent, however, observed that some strong stakeholders among whom were both former and current ministers, commissioners, lawmakers and other stalwarts of the party were either not invited or shunned the meeting.

Those who distanced themselves from the Alao-Akala peace meeting included, Minister for Youth and Sport, Mr Sunday Dare, immediate past deputy governor, Moses Alake-Adeyemo, immediate past minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu and a former chief of staff to late Ajimobi, Professor Adeolu Akande.

Others were former deputy governor to former Governor Lamidi Adesina, Barr Iyiola Oladokun, Hon. Yunus Akintunde, Fatai Ibikunle, Bayo Adewusi, Sen. Adesoji Akanbi, and Sen. Ayo Adeseun.

Also on the list were, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, Hon. Dapo Lam-Adesina, Abiodun Olasupo, Hon. Taiwo Michael Akintola, Hon. Sunbo Olugbemi, Hon. Sunday Adepoju, Akeem Agbaje, Ayodeji Kareem, Isiaka Alimi, Ajiboye Omodewu, Goke Oyetunji and other prominent members of the party.

Speaking through his media aide, Adebowale Adeoye in Ibadan at the weekend, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku said he was surprised a meeting was held penultimate Saturday without extending invitation to all aggrieved members.

In a similar development, one of the members who preferred not to be mentioned said the so-called Akala's meeting was dominated by those who benefitted from the impunity in the last party primaries.