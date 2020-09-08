Nigeria: Oyo APC Crisis Deepens As Stalwarts Shun Akala-Led Peace Parley

7 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — The crisis rocking the Oyo State chapter of the APC took another dimension on penultimate Saturday when some stalwarts of the party ignored a peace meeting convened by a former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala.

A 16-man reconciliation committee led by Alao-Akala was inaugurated by the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

This committee invited some members to peace meeting in Ibadan, the state capital.

The chairman of the committee, Chief Alao-Akala and secretary, Prince Gbade Lana, in a bid to reconcile the aggrieved members, called a peace meeting at the Bodija house of the former governor to settle the crisis in the party.

Our correspondent, however, observed that some strong stakeholders among whom were both former and current ministers, commissioners, lawmakers and other stalwarts of the party were either not invited or shunned the meeting.

Those who distanced themselves from the Alao-Akala peace meeting included, Minister for Youth and Sport, Mr Sunday Dare, immediate past deputy governor, Moses Alake-Adeyemo, immediate past minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu and a former chief of staff to late Ajimobi, Professor Adeolu Akande.

Others were former deputy governor to former Governor Lamidi Adesina, Barr Iyiola Oladokun, Hon. Yunus Akintunde, Fatai Ibikunle, Bayo Adewusi, Sen. Adesoji Akanbi, and Sen. Ayo Adeseun.

Also on the list were, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku, Hon. Dapo Lam-Adesina, Abiodun Olasupo, Hon. Taiwo Michael Akintola, Hon. Sunbo Olugbemi, Hon. Sunday Adepoju, Akeem Agbaje, Ayodeji Kareem, Isiaka Alimi, Ajiboye Omodewu, Goke Oyetunji and other prominent members of the party.

Speaking through his media aide, Adebowale Adeoye in Ibadan at the weekend, Asiwaju Rotimi Ajanaku said he was surprised a meeting was held penultimate Saturday without extending invitation to all aggrieved members.

In a similar development, one of the members who preferred not to be mentioned said the so-called Akala's meeting was dominated by those who benefitted from the impunity in the last party primaries.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.