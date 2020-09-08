South Africa: Violence, Diversity and the Commemorative Impulse

7 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By North-West University

Who benefits most from forgetting the past? This is an uncomfortable question that has great pertinence in the current global debate on the fate of the world's "iron men" - the statues and monuments erected to the slavers, colonialists and imperialists of centuries past.

In cities from Bristol in the United Kingdom to Cape Town in South Africa, many statues stand - or have until recently stood - of such men who had accumulated great wealth through slavery and other practices and later "redeemed" themselves through acts of philanthropy and beneficence.

In the late 1800s, Edward Colston, prominent British slave trader, made many and varied endowments to the city of Bristol, which today is a multicultural and diverse city whose beauty was undeniably built on the prosperity of the slave trade. Colston was elevated as a public figure worthy of commemoration despite well-publicised anti-slavery sentiment over the century since his statue was completed in 1895. It was only in 2020 that Colston was finally toppled from his pedestal.

A shorter period of about 80 years passed between the erection and removal of the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes. Erected in 1934 against the backdrop of the beautiful mountains...

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

