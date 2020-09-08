South Africa's Hopes Rest Heavily On the Zondo Commission Putting a Spoke in the Wheel of Corruption

opinion

As a democracy, we should always remember that corruption is synonymous with bad governance. Without genuine interest and confidence at the highest political levels, the Zondo Commission may turn out not to be worth the money spent on it.

Have you ever wondered if the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, also known as the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, or Zondo Commission, will strike a decisive blow in the fight against corruption? Will it bring real and lasting change?

Here's another question you might be asking yourself. Will the ANC-led government have the political will and moral decency to implement the commission's recommendations?

In order to answer the above questions, it is worth conducting a brief, comparative exercise with Australia's 1987 Commission of Inquiry into Possible Illegal Activities and Associated Police Misconduct - colloquially known as the Fitzgerald Commission because it was chaired by Tony Fitzgerald QC.

In an essay titled: "Enduring change: Detoxifying Queensland's political system" by Paul D Williams, published in Griffith Review, Williams reflects on the success of the far-reaching 402-page report of the Fitzgerald Commission. Speaking about the effectiveness of the commission, Williams said:

"Some disappear with nary a trace,...