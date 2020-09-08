Tunisia: Civil Society Calls to Dry Funding Resources of Terrorism

Tunis/Tunisia — Twenty-three Tunisian organisations and associations condemned on Tuesday the Akouda terrorist attack perpetrated on Sunday, deploring the death of "martyr of the nation" warrant officer Sami Mrabet.

In a joint statement published Tuesday, these organisations called to dry the funding resources of terrorism so as to counter this persisting scourge.

"This takfiri scourge is just the result of a cultural and educational desertification that has been planned and financed for decades at the local, regional and international levels, with the aim to sow hatred among Tunisians, divide them and destroy all means of defence," they warned.

Besides, the signatory organisations pointed out that counter-terrorism necessarily requires a comprehensive approach to deal with the scourge in its various dimensions.

"This requires first of all to uncover the truth about the local and regional networks that support and finance terrorism in Tunisia and then to prosecute all those responsible," they added.

The signatory organisations are the Tunisian Coalition againt Death Penalty, the Tunisian Association for Defence of Academic Values (ATDVU), the Tunisian Association for Positive Prevention and the Union of Unemployed Graduates.