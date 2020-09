Tunis/Tunisia — Warrant officer of the National Guard Rami Limam who was injured during the Akouda terrorist attack perpetrated last Sunday, is still receiving all necessary care and is subject to a particular medical attention, the Interior Ministry said.

Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine contacted the medical team in charge of Limam to ask about his health state. They assured him that his health state is improving, the Interior Ministry specified in a press release Tuesday.