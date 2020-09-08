Tunisia: SNJT Calls Saied to Activate Initiative to Proclaim September 8, National Day for Protection of Journalists

8 September 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (French: SNJT) called on, Tuesday, the President of the Republic to activate the initiative to proclaim September 8 of each year, a national day for the protection of journalists.

"This initiative launched by a group of national and international associations following the disappearance in Libya of Tunisian journalists Sofien Chourabi and Nadhir Ktari had been welcomed by late President Béji Caïd Essebsi in 2015," the SNJT said in a press release.

On this occasion, the SNJT once again called on the Tunisian government " to do its utmost to find out the whereabouts of the two journalists, and to reveal the whole truth about this case, denouncing a "laxity" of the Executive power.

"The deterioration of the security and political situation in Libya has been used as a pretext not to reveal the truth about the disappearance of the two journalists," the union deplored in the same press release.

According to the Union, "the Libyan government is entirely to blame for the fate of the two Tunisian journalists."

Journalists Sofien Chourabi and Nadhir Ktari have been missing since September 8, 2014 while on mission in Libya. So far, there are no signs as to their health or where they might be.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.