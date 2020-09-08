Tunisia: SNJT Calls Saied to Activate Initiative to Proclaim September 8, National Day for Protection of Journalists

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (French: SNJT) called on, Tuesday, the President of the Republic to activate the initiative to proclaim September 8 of each year, a national day for the protection of journalists.

"This initiative launched by a group of national and international associations following the disappearance in Libya of Tunisian journalists Sofien Chourabi and Nadhir Ktari had been welcomed by late President Béji Caïd Essebsi in 2015," the SNJT said in a press release.

On this occasion, the SNJT once again called on the Tunisian government " to do its utmost to find out the whereabouts of the two journalists, and to reveal the whole truth about this case, denouncing a "laxity" of the Executive power.

"The deterioration of the security and political situation in Libya has been used as a pretext not to reveal the truth about the disappearance of the two journalists," the union deplored in the same press release.

According to the Union, "the Libyan government is entirely to blame for the fate of the two Tunisian journalists."

Journalists Sofien Chourabi and Nadhir Ktari have been missing since September 8, 2014 while on mission in Libya. So far, there are no signs as to their health or where they might be.