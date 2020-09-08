South Africa: That Clicks Ad Was Shockingly Tone-Deaf, but EFF's Response Tramples On Our Democracy

opinion

That the Clicks hair advertisement made it through to publication is a shocking example of a business behaving in a tone-deaf manner. But the EFF's anti-democratic response has shown that they act with impunity - that they consider themselves above the law.

Dear Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, please don't fail our democracy.

As you know, Clicks this week juxtaposed an image of a black person's hair labelled as "frizzy & dull" next to a picture of the hair of a white person labelled as "normal hair". Whoever created the images, and placed them side by side, succeeded in creating a horrid message not explicitly stated but visually portrayed - that Caucasian hair is superior to African hair.

The creator of the image is either ignorant of the deep societal wounds relating to racial stereotypes that have been used to demean and dehumanise black people in our society, or is evidently racist and intentionally portrayed black people's hair as inferior to that of white people.

We know from communication science that the intended message of the sender in an exchange is rarely matched by the understood meaning of the recipient. Effective communication...