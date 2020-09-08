South Africa: That Clicks Ad Was Shockingly Tone-Deaf, but EFF's Response Tramples On Our Democracy

8 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Marius Oosthuizen

That the Clicks hair advertisement made it through to publication is a shocking example of a business behaving in a tone-deaf manner. But the EFF's anti-democratic response has shown that they act with impunity - that they consider themselves above the law.

Dear Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, and Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, please don't fail our democracy.

As you know, Clicks this week juxtaposed an image of a black person's hair labelled as "frizzy & dull" next to a picture of the hair of a white person labelled as "normal hair". Whoever created the images, and placed them side by side, succeeded in creating a horrid message not explicitly stated but visually portrayed - that Caucasian hair is superior to African hair.

The creator of the image is either ignorant of the deep societal wounds relating to racial stereotypes that have been used to demean and dehumanise black people in our society, or is evidently racist and intentionally portrayed black people's hair as inferior to that of white people.

We know from communication science that the intended message of the sender in an exchange is rarely matched by the understood meaning of the recipient. Effective communication...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.