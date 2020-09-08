Ghana: Development of Northern Ghana Is President Akufo-Addo's Priority - Veep

On Monday, 7th September, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia joined the Chiefs and people in the Daboya, Damongo and Bole constituencies in the Savannah region as part of his working tour to Northern Ghana.

The Chiefs lauded President Akufo-Addo for living up to his words and fulfilling his specific promises to the people of the area; such as constructing the 80km road from Daboya -Mankarigu to Mempeasem for transportation of farm produce quickly to the markets to avoid post-harvest losses, creation of the Savannah region to accelerate development, One Village One Dam, construction of water supply system and also with the many pro-poor policies his government has introduced.

H.E Dr. Bawumia underscored that the development of northern Ghana is very dear to the heart of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government and if voted for again God willing in December, they will do more for them.

#4More4Nana

#4MoreToDoMore4You.