Ghana: MBDA Boss Lauds Pres On Sports Infrastructure

8 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), Mr Joe Danquah, has lauded the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, for the immense sports infrastructure investment in the Kwawu Traditional Area in the Eastern region.

He said this when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah, cut the sod for the reconstruction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium, on Friday.

He disclosed that over GH¢23 million has been invested in sports infrastructure development, including parks and astro turf pitches and demonstrates President Akufo Addo's commitment to provide each constituency US$1m every year for developmental projects.

Mr Danquah urged the public to develop the culture of maintenance to ensure the facilities last as governmental plans to buildmore to develop sports in the region.

The Gyasehene of Kwawu Traditional Area who spoke on behalf of the Paramount Chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, said the project was a timely intervention as the people had yearned for the reconstruction of the park.

He was hopeful Okwawu United FC would bounce back to top-flight football after the completion of the stadium.

"We will support the contractors and provide everything needed to ensure the project is completed on time to serve its purpose," he stated.

Fans of Okwawu United stormed the venue in excitement, highly optimistic that the reconstruction of the facility would propel the traditional club to the elite stage.

"We are Okwahu United and we don't give up. We would get back to the premiership very soon.The completion of the stadium would be a huge motivation to the players and fans,"one of the fans Kweku Ofori told the Times Sports.

Also present at the occasion were the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi, Municipal Chief Executive for Kwawu West, Yaw Owusu Addo, Deputy CEO for Middle Belt Development Authority, Madam Joyce Opoku Boatengand traditional rulers.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.