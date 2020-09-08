Ghana: MBDA Boss Lauds Pres On Sports Infrastructure

Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA), Mr Joe Danquah, has lauded the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, for the immense sports infrastructure investment in the Kwawu Traditional Area in the Eastern region.

He said this when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah, cut the sod for the reconstruction of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium, on Friday.

He disclosed that over GH¢23 million has been invested in sports infrastructure development, including parks and astro turf pitches and demonstrates President Akufo Addo's commitment to provide each constituency US$1m every year for developmental projects.

Mr Danquah urged the public to develop the culture of maintenance to ensure the facilities last as governmental plans to buildmore to develop sports in the region.

The Gyasehene of Kwawu Traditional Area who spoke on behalf of the Paramount Chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, said the project was a timely intervention as the people had yearned for the reconstruction of the park.

He was hopeful Okwawu United FC would bounce back to top-flight football after the completion of the stadium.

"We will support the contractors and provide everything needed to ensure the project is completed on time to serve its purpose," he stated.

Fans of Okwawu United stormed the venue in excitement, highly optimistic that the reconstruction of the facility would propel the traditional club to the elite stage.

"We are Okwahu United and we don't give up. We would get back to the premiership very soon.The completion of the stadium would be a huge motivation to the players and fans,"one of the fans Kweku Ofori told the Times Sports.

Also present at the occasion were the Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour, Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof Peter Twumasi, Municipal Chief Executive for Kwawu West, Yaw Owusu Addo, Deputy CEO for Middle Belt Development Authority, Madam Joyce Opoku Boatengand traditional rulers.