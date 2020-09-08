Kenya: Innocent Simiyu Returns As Kenya Sevens Head Coach

8 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Innocent Simiyu has made a return to the national rugby sevens team after being named the Shujaa head coach ahead of the upcoming season, replacing New Zealander Paul Feeney who left early this year.

Kenya Rugby Union boss Oduor Gangla says Simiyu will take over the job on a two-year contract.

Simiyu's appointment brings to an end a week of speculation, push and pull over who will take over the Shujaa hot seat.

"I am happy to return to the team and obviously I know there is a lot of work to be done. Hopefully we can work together to see how we can take the team to the next level," Simiyu said after his appointment.

Simiyu was fored from the role in 2018, becoming a casualty of the infamous 'Paris Fiasco' where players blocked the Brand Kenya sponsor image at the front of the jersey protesting non-payment of bonuses.

According to Union boss Gangla, Namcos will have a free hand to select his backroom staff, provided they meet basic coaching criteria.

KCB RFC Sevens Coach Dennis Mwanja had been tipped to take over the job after a majority of the board members gave him the nod, but a last minute change of heart saw Namcos picked.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.