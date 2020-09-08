Mozambique: 113 New Coronavirus Cases, Half of Them From Maputo City

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry on Monday announced the diagnosis of a further 113 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, over half of them in Maputo city.

According to a Ministry press release, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 106,363 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,006 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,135 of these tests were carried out in public facilities, and 871 in private laboratories. The private sector tested samples from three provinces, namely Cabo Delgado (506), Maputo city (365) and Tete (18).

Of all the samples tested, 598 were from Cabo Delgado, 454 from Maputo city, 370 from Zambezia, 281 from Maputo province, 109 from Sofala, 72 from Manica, 69 from Nampula, 45 from Tete, 16 from Inhambane and ten from Gaza. (There is a mistake somewhere in these figures, since they add up to 2,024, not 2,006).

The Ministry release said 1,893 of the tests proved negative, and 113 were positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 4,557. 112 of the new cases are Mozambicans, and one is an Indian citizen. Two cases are regarded as imported (these are Mozambicans returning from South Africa). 59 are men or boys and 54 are women or girls. Five are children under five years of age, and two are over 65 years old.

61 of the new cases are from Maputo city and 29 from Maputo province (18 from Matola city, four each from Marracuene and Moamba districts, and three from Boane). Nine cases are from Beira and five are from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province. Five are from Inhambane (two from Inhambane city, two from Massinga and one from Jangamo). Two cases are from the port of Nacala, in Nampula province, one is from Chimoio, capital of Manica province, and one is from the Gaza provincial capital, Xai-Xai.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 113 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

Over the previous 24 hours, the Ministry added, two more Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized in isolation wards in Maputo city. The number of people currently hospitalized stands at 19 - 17 in Maputo city and two in Tete.

A further 82 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (40 in Nampula, 27 in Maputo province, six in Niassa, four in Inhambane four in Cabo Delgado and one in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 2,697 (59.2 per cent of all positive cases since the start of the pandemic).

As of Monday, the geographical breakdown of all 4,557 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo City, 1,738; Maputo province, 836; Cabo Delgado, 617; Nampula, 548; Gaza, 178; Sofala, 173; Niassa, 123; Inhambane, 101; Manica, 95; Tete, 85; Zambezia, 63.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 4,557 confirmed cases, of which 2,697 have made a complete recovery, and 1,829 are active cases. 31 Covid-19 patients have died, 27 of the disease and four from other causes.