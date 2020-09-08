Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - New Clinic Needed for Mutasa Community As Exam Classes Reopen

With schools expected to reopen for exam classes in the next few weeks, communities in Mutasa have expressed concern that their children might be at risk of contracting Covid-19 as the clinic in Mount Jenya is operating within school premises.

The construction of Osbourne Dam in the 1990s brought with it some challenges for the local community as both the clinic and dip tank were submerged in the water.

The clinic was temporarily moved to a classroom block at Mount Jenya Primary school while efforts to construct a new clinic were underway.

Sadly, more than two decades later, the school is still hosting the clinic.

However, with learners expected back in school on September 28, villagers say they feared the children might be exposed if a Covid-19 case is detected at the clinic.

Village head, Mr Patrick Mukahanana said the construction of a new clinic was imperative.

"Since 1992 we have been using that block as a clinic and people have been coming in getting treatment there. But we realised that it has its dangers because if there is an outbreak of diseases, our children will be affected. In this era of Covid-19, that is the last thing we need. We really need a new clinic," he said.

He said Mutasa rural district council had allocated some land for the clinic and villagers had come together to get the required bricks and river sand.

However, they are now waiting for council to avail resources for the actual construction of the clinic.

"Covid-19 is real and we hope we will be able to move this clinic from the school as soon as possible. Since we have made the initiative to get the materials, we pray Council will come in with funds for construction to begin," he said.

