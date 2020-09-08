Zimbabwe: 'Boyz' Moyo Wants Equal Pay in Soccer

FORMER Mighty Warriors skipper, Nomsa "Boyz" Moyo, has urged ZIFA to take notes from England and Brazil who have committed to pay their men and women's team players equally.

Moyo, who played for the Mighty Warriors for over a decade, said this could go a long way in promoting women's football in the country.

She believes if the Mighty Warriors earn 75 percent of what Warriors get ,during national assignments, it would be a good starting point before they can dream of getting equal pay.

Last week, Brazil announced they are going to pay the women's team the same amount as what the men side get.

"I applaud these countries that have taken these strides. It will definitely uplift women's football," said Moyo.

"If you look in Africa, women's football teams tend to do better than men, competing at higher stages but, in the end, get peanuts yet football is the same.

"Such a move will motivate the women's teams even to do more knowing they would be handsomely rewarded.

"But, due to our economic situation factor, it might not be possible to pay us the same amount as men.

"l feel there shouldn't be a very big gap and ZIFA should, at least, give the Mighty Warriors 75 percent of what the Warriors get in national team colours.

"But, as time goes, they should strive to reach the level of equal pay. At least, the first thing they need is appreciating women's football."

The Mighty Warriors have performed better than the Warriors in international football.

They reached the Olympics in Rio in 2016.

"Women's football is not being marketed and promoted enough as much as men's football," she said.

"It has been looked down upon.

"I remember in 2000, when we hosted the COSAFA women's championships and we were playing Mozambique at Rufaro while Dynamos were playing at the National Sports Stadium.

"Many fans came to Rufaro to watch the girls yet Dynamos were also playing.

"People love women's football, people just love competitive and exciting football regardless of gender.

"The teams should be made to curtain-raise some of these high-profile matches, it will even help some of these players to get used to playing in front of huge crowds."

FIFA and CAF are making huge strides in promoting women's football.

A bigger chunk of Covid-19 funds has been dedicated to women's football constituency after $500 000 was injected towards their cause.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has led the expansion of World Cup teams to 32, from 24, in the next edition.

CAF have approved the women's Champions League which will be launched next year.