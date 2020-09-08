Zimbabwe: PSL Dismiss Football Restart

THE Premier Soccer League yesterday ruled out the possibility of their clubs returning to training this month.

The pronouncement by the PSL comes after ZIFA made proposals, in their application for exemptions to Government, where they are requesting for the resumption of football activities. ZIFA have indicated, in their letter to the Sports Commission, they want clubs to regroup next Tuesday in anticipation of the start of the 2020 season by mid-next month.

However, the league's chief executive, Kenny Ndebele, yesterday said the time-frame set by ZIFA was not practical in this Covid-19 environment. He said the clubs need to put in place all the protocols needed for a safe return to the game before any training can start.

Ndebele said the clubs were in the dark about what was required of them before next Tuesday since they had not received communication from the mother body.

"I don't even understand how they expect that to happen because the clubs don't even know what to do in terms of the Covid-19 health protocol and the safe return to football," he said.

"These things to do with coronavirus are not easy because of the nature of the pandemic.

"We all desire to see the game return as quickly as possible but there are procedures that need to be followed in the best manner possible.

"It is a process and, in as far as I know, it's not possible to say we can start training next week or give any other date when the Government is yet to give the greenlight.

"Such a proposal can only be guided by the response that comes from the Government.

"I don't know how long it takes for the SRC to look at the applications. But, what I know is coronavirus is a novel disease which has come with new challenges for everyone.

"There are health guidelines that need to be followed by everyone across the globe and some of the things don't come cheap.

"That is why we have been advocating for additional funding because the protocols are standard worldwide.

"So, to say we can start football next week is underestimating the impact of the disease on society and the processes to be followed.

"There is also the issue of contracts that needs to be regularised. But, that is a subject for another day," said Ndebele.

ZIFA find themselves in a hurry to resume domestic football activities because of the anticipated return of international football in November. Zimbabwe are scheduled to play back-to-back fixtures against Algeria in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

The domestic football leadership were almost caught flat-footed after CAF announced clubs might not be obliged to release their players for the fixtures because of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions.

ZIFA are keen to have the PSL up and running so they will have a back-up plan, in the event they fail to secure their foreign-based professionals. The resumption of football should

