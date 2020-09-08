Namibia: Kinzzo, Torshlam 'Unfold Discovery'

COLLABORATIONS by Namibian artists may be few and far between but when they happen, they explode like a bomb.

Two musicians, Nelumbu Gideon, also known as Kinzzo from Oshakati and Joel Torsh Paulus (Torshlam) from Outapi, recently teamed up to produce a promising album 'Unfold Discovery'.

Containing a mix of genres such as house, amapiano, gospel, kwasa kwasa, Afro-pop and Damara punch, and featuring Exit, Mushe, King Elegant and VDK Crazy Boy, the album made them discover what they can do together.

When they started working together their plan was not to make an album, says Kinzzo.

"It all happened during the first lockdown. We started recording songs and ended up with six. We discovered that all of them were good, so we came up with the idea of releasing an album."

This is not the first time the artists, who met in 2016, have worked together as Kinzzo featured Torshlam on his song 'Magano' in 2018.

He described Torshlam as inspiring, cooperative, hard-working and talented.

"I love the energy in his songs. While working on the album I learned how to work with other people. This collaboration also taught me how to approach and appreciate people."

Torshlam hopes the album will promote unity among musicians after experiencing a lack of togetherness in the industry over the years.

"They are beefing and fighting over who's better, while actually everyone is good at what they do. We need unity in our country. We need to conquer the world musically together," says Torshlam.

For the first time, Torshlam and Kinzzo ventured into making a kwasa kwasa track.

"This was different for me because I mainly do reggae, kwaito and shambo," said Torshlam. "But I enjoyed it. We chose different genres because we believe we can offer much more. We also wanted to try something new. I liked the energy we brought to the studio."

Despite the distance from the towns where they live, the pair often travelled to meet and record, riding the financial strain that came with it, but they do not regret.

"We are pleased that everything turned out great and we are happy with the album which many people are already liking," says Torshlam.