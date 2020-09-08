Namibia: Cabin Crews Warn Against Pay Cuts

The Namibian Cabin Crew Union (NCCU) condemned what they termed poor management decisions by Air Namibia in cutting the salaries of grounded employees by 50%.

The union's president, Reginald Kock, says the matter is still under discussion.

Kock responded to a media report in which the company's interim chief executive officer, Theo Mberirua, was quoted as saying he endorsed the proposal to cut salaries.

"From the union's side, at the only meeting we had with regards to salary cuts so far, we requested information to propose a different avenue to cost-cutting measures. We requested to see how the salary structure is spread across the company, because salary cuts in terms of lower-income employees would have a bigger impact than on management level," Kock says.

Air Namibia's management and labour unions are currently discussing how to reduce the airline's expenditure.

Kock says cutting the salaries of employees who are not working due to flight and travel bans by 50% is among the proposals by the airline's management.

"Management can't place the responsibility of their failure to start operations in line with the opening of borders at employees' feet by cutting half of their salaries, which will only affect certain employees . . ," he says.

Kock says the union has also requested Air Namibia's management to explain how the decision would affect management cadres.

The airline's interim chief executive officer confirmed that consultation on the matter is ongoing.

"This is an internal matter for now. The company will not do anything that is illegal or that is not within the premises of the law," Mberirua said.