Namibia: Oshakati Divided Over Council Boss

COUNCILLORS at the Oshakati Town Council last week allegedly ignored recommendations by a designated interview panel to appoint Timoteus Namwandi as the town's chief executive officer.

The council recommended former Oshakati chief executive officer Werner Iita for the position, despite Iita scoring 72,4% while Namwandi got 72,8% in an interview conducted on 7 August.

According to this, Iita, who resigned from the council last year to take up a National Assembly seat, came second.

Council sources say the five councillors met on Thursday and recommended Iita because they believe Namwandi did not do well and was allegedly allocated more points by one of the panellists, Oshana chief regional officer Martin Elago, during the interview. Councillors do not agree with Elago's allocation of points to Namwandi, the sources say.

However, an individual who was present during the interview says they were shocked when they heard Iita secured more than 72% since he was struggling to answer some of the questions.

"They kept repeating questions for him. It was unfair; I didn't expect him to come second," the source says.

He feels it was unfair for the council to appoint Iita, who came second, as the decision may be construed as an opportunity to deny Namwandi the opportunity to be the town's new chief executive officer.

"One of the councillors did not support the recommendation to the minister while two others, Gabriel Kamwanka and the deputy mayor did not attend the meeting on Thursday. Why would you recommend someone who came second?" the source asks. However, Oshakati Town Council mayor Angelus Iiyambo yesterday said the council has not recommended any name as it is yet to confirm the minutes of the meeting.

"The minutes will be confirmed next week before the final decision has been announced to the public," he said.

Iiyambo said he does not blame panellists for the marks they have allocated candidates.

"I am not opposing anyone, because they allocated marks according to what they have observed. I was not a panellist, I was an observer, and if there are those who feel someone was given more marks, then it is their own private decision," he said.

Elago yesterday rubbished suggestions that he favoured Namwandi, saying the process was transparent.

"I have no reason to favour Namwandi. Whatever I scored him was what he deserved, and I scored everyone accordingly," he said.

"I know the management of the town council is highly divided, and maybe the person spreading such rumours about me is not happy with the person who the panellist recommended and they wanted someone else," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elago said the council needs to put its differences aside and let the interview process take its course.

"There are so many things happening at Oshakati creating factions among councillors, and it needs to be put to an end," he said.

Panellists included City of Windhoek chief executive officer Robert Kahimise, deputy chief executive director of urban and rural development Lameck Uyepa, and Elago.

Oshikoto chief regional officer Frans Enkali and Ongwediva Town Council chief executive officer Kosmas Egumbo also served on the panel.

Namwandi last week said he did not know he was the most suitable candidate according to the interview.

The other three interviewed candidates were Ruacana Town Council chief executive officer Emilia Nanyeni, who scored 67,6%, Oniipa Town Council chief executive officer Junias Jacobs, who recorded 62,4%, and Windhoek City Police senior superintendent Nathanael Nendongo with 40,2%.