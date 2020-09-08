Namibia: American's Isolation Delays Murder Trial

THE trial of two American citizens charged with the murder of a young man in Windhoek at the start of 2011 could again not proceed in the High Court yesterday, after one of the accused was reportedly placed in self-isolation because he may have been in contact with people who contracted the novel coronavirus.

With the repeatedly delayed trial of Marcus Thomas (35) and his compatriot Kevan Townsend (34) scheduled to resume before judge Christie Liebenberg, Thomas was absent from the dock in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

His defence lawyer, Braam Cupido, informed the judge he had received a note from a medical doctor in which it was stated that Thomas reported he had been in contact with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases, and that he also had "symptoms consistent with Sars" (severe acute respiratory syndrome).

The doctor added that he advised the prison authorities to arrange for Thomas to be held in self-isolation until 17 September.

In a bid to get more information on Thomas' condition, Liebenberg directed that the doctor who wrote the note provided to Cupido, the medical officer at Windhoek Correctional Facility and the head of the prison section where Thomas is being kept should be subpoenaed to testify in court today.

Thomas and Townsend have been in jail since January 2011.

They are being prosecuted in connection with the killing of then 25-year-old Andre Peter Heckmair, who was shot dead in a car in a quiet street in Klein Windhoek on 7 January 2011.

The state is alleging that Thomas and Townsend travelled from the United States of America to Namibia in late December 2010 to carry out a plan to murder Heckmair, who had previously lived in the US.

The two men are charged with counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, importation of firearm parts into Namibia without a licence, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

They denied guilt on all of the charges when their trial began in November 2014.

The trial has been beset by repeated delays since its start - including proceedings to determine if Thomas was mentally fit to be tried, the withdrawal of defence lawyers representing the two accused, and unsuccessful attempts by the two men to get Liebenberg to step down from their case.

The trial was scheduled to continue during this week, and again during the two weeks starting from 12 October.