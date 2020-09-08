Namibia: I Am Not a Thief - Shaningwa

SWAPO secretary general Sophia Shaningwa says the approval she obtained to build a service station in Windhoek's Rocky Crest suburb was all above board.

She says she has the right to conduct whatever business she pleases as nothing prevents her, legally or otherwise, from owning properties as a Namibian citizen in her private capacity.

"I am not a thief and I am not corrupt. If I wanted to steal public resources, I could have done it already when I was working with government property," she said last month.

Shaningwa, through her company Petra Palace Court cc, was given the go-ahead by the municipality of Windhoek earlier this year to construct a service station on a plot she initially acquired to build a kindergarten.

Documents confirm the plot, Erf 1464, Long Island, Rocky Crest, was initially zoned for institutional land use to establish a kindergarten.

The kindergarten was never built and the land remained vacant for years.

The municipality's land policy was introduced to provide guidelines for the sale of land for institutional purposes and sport grounds to prospective customers at a subsidised purchase price.

Such subsidies are part of the council's grant policy.

"The objective of the policy is to uplift communities by addressing their social needs, granting favourable circumstances and rebates in acquiring land at affordable rates to advance their noble causes," council documents read.

As a result, Shaningwa bought the plot on a subsidised price.

Her application to rezone the plot from institutional to business use was rejected in April last year due to restrictions of the council's institutional land policy.

However, the municipality changed its policy at the end of last year.

Amendments to the policy made it possible for Shaningwa to rezone the plot to build a service station.

She will, however, be required to pay "the difference between the value of the property prior to rezoning and the value of the property with the new zoning ... in addition to the normal endowment/betterment/development charges".

"The client also needs to pay a betterment fee of 75% as the erf was never developed and used for institutional purposes it was intended to be used for," Windhoek municipal council documents read.

Popular Democratic Movement secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe in a letter to the Anti-Corruption Commission last month claimed Shaningwa may have influenced the municipality to change its policy to allow for institutional land to be rezoned and used for business purposes.

Ngaringombe wanted the ACC to establish whether the municipality was forced, through political pressure, to change the policy.

Shaningwa said she acquired the Rocky Crest land in 1999 when she was still working for the National Housing Entreprise (NHE).

"I have been paying that plot from my own pocket with a stop order at the bank," Shaningwa said.

She abandoned the kindergarten plan after the municipality constructed a kindergarten of its own "closer to my plot" in 2002.

"It was not easy as an individual to compete with the municipality. I had to drop my plan ... I came up with another plan to build student accommodation," she said.

The student accommodation plan also did not materialise as Rocky Crest got swamped with flats and "the price for rent went up to the point many flats in the area were completely empty because of the high rental price".

"I then thought of another business idea, because the plot has been idle since 1999, while I was paying rates and taxes because the land was not developed. I then came to realise that there was no service station at Rocky Crest. I went back to the municipality to explain again that I did not succeed with the other two plans," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shaningwa said she has taken out a loan worth millions to pay the betterment fee of the rezoning exercise.

"It is millions that I have to pay to the municipality through my bank on a loan. So, don't damage people's names because some people want to cleanse their dirtiness with other people's names. I live in the comfort of my affordability, that's why I have decided to live in Rocky Crest," she said.

"I am well off from where I come from. There is no hunger at our house, and I want to tell you that. I have nowhere to take public resources. I don't like corruption as I stand here. I am not here for money. Don't connect me to that thing called corruption. I am not corrupt. Inandeenda nondjala kaya [I'm not hungry]," she said.