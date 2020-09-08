Namibia: Early Spring Rains Over for Now

WARMER temperatures and no rains are expected across the country for the remainder of this week.

This is according to Namibia Meteorological Service forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi, who says that the week is expected to be dry, accompanied by few clouds and strong winds.

"It is expected to be sunny by tomorrow for the whole country with no thunder showers or rain," Kgobetsi said.

He added that strong winds are, however, expected for today and tomorrow across most regions.

"The system causing the rainfall has moved out, so temperatures will be warmer over the interior. There might be some remaining humidity but it will mostly be dry" he said.

Kgobetsi added that regions in the country's north-east such as Zambezi, the Okavango regions, Otjozondjupa and Omaheke will be particularly hot and dry.

This follows reports of rainfall in several parts of the country near the end of last week and over the past weekend, and even hail in some parts of the //Kharas and Khomas regions.

The recent rain marked the end of a dry spell, while Namibia's customary rainy season is only set to begin in October.