Namibia: Early Spring Rains Over for Now

8 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Victoria Wolf

WARMER temperatures and no rains are expected across the country for the remainder of this week.

This is according to Namibia Meteorological Service forecaster Odillo Kgobetsi, who says that the week is expected to be dry, accompanied by few clouds and strong winds.

"It is expected to be sunny by tomorrow for the whole country with no thunder showers or rain," Kgobetsi said.

He added that strong winds are, however, expected for today and tomorrow across most regions.

"The system causing the rainfall has moved out, so temperatures will be warmer over the interior. There might be some remaining humidity but it will mostly be dry" he said.

Kgobetsi added that regions in the country's north-east such as Zambezi, the Okavango regions, Otjozondjupa and Omaheke will be particularly hot and dry.

This follows reports of rainfall in several parts of the country near the end of last week and over the past weekend, and even hail in some parts of the //Kharas and Khomas regions.

The recent rain marked the end of a dry spell, while Namibia's customary rainy season is only set to begin in October.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.