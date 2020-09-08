Kenya: Gender Distribution of Covid-19 Cases Tilts Towards Women

8 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — A day after the gender distribution of COVID-19 cases evened out, the health ministry announced a tilt towards women having recorded seventy-seven cases among females out of 151 infections registered within a period of 24 hours lapsing on Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases had before Monday tilted disproportionately towards males in what puzzled scientists and health experts.

In the early stages of the outbreak in March where men accounted for as much as ninety per cent of reported cases.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, while issuing an update, on the status of the pandemic said the new cases were diagnosed after an analysis of 2,552 samples with the cumulative infections reported since March rising to 35,356.

A total of 479,697 samples have been analysed since March.

The new cases reported on Tuesday included two foreigners, the youngest being a three-year-old child and the oldest 74 year old.

Aman however cautioned against wrongful interpretation of declining numbers noting infections are likely to rise in some counties.

"While the overall curve may be showing progress in a downward trend, when that curve is dismantled into counties, we will still see some counties where numbers are rising and that is why we must exercise caution in interpreting the curve," the CAS pointed out.

He listed Meru, Kajiado, Machakos, Busia and Nyeri as some of the counties experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Of the total confirmed cases,19,801 were reported in Nairobi, representing a 56 percent of the total cases while Kiambu and Mombasa had 2,587 and 2, 483 each representing seven percent of the reported cases.

"On aggregate, 70 per cent of the national confirmed cases are from the three counties which also account for 80 percent of the cumulative samples tested so far," the Ministry of Health said.

During the briefing, Aman also said the recoveries had risen to 21,483 after 173 patients were cleared including 107 who under home-based care program and 66 who were discharged from various hospitals.

The COVID-19 death toll stood at 599 with no new fatalities reported over the same period.

