Kenya: Why Pre-Existing Conditions Pose High Risk for Covid-19 Illness

8 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

People with pre-existing medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 and more likely to suffer severe complications and even succumb to the disease.

In Kenya, diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and HIV/AIDS are the most reported underlying health conditions.

Dr Robert Mathenge, a Nairobi-based cardiologist and physician who is also the chair and co-founder of Doctors for Healthy Living observes: "Pre-existing conditions pose high risk for Covid-19 illness. That is why early, and timely intervention is critical to minimise risk for severe Covid-19 illness."

He answers readers' questions about the pandemic and offers advise on how to stay safe.

Q1. What is a pre-existing or underlying medical condition?

When you are diagnosed with a new disease, any disease you may have had in the past and is ongoing is considered pre-existing.

Q2. What are the common pre-existing conditions in Kenya?

High blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, cancer, HIV/AIDS, kidney, and heart diseases. Others are lung diseases such as asthma or pneumonia. Kidney diseases and diseases of the nervous system such as stroke and dementia are also common. Covid-19 patients with these diseases may fare worse though they many still pull through if these conditions are well managed.

Q3. How would I know if I have a pre-existing medical condition, therefore being at risk if I get Covid-19?

Some pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes or even cancer may not be obvious. Regular medical check-ups for these conditions help one to know their health and therefore act early if there is a problem.

