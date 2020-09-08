Lesotho: Avani Staff Turn To Thabane For Help

8 September 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Ntsebeng Motsoeli

Scores of Avani Hotels employees yesterday gathered at former prime minister Thomas Thabane's Makhoakhoeng home seeking that he negotiates with the government to provide them with wage subsidies.

The 90 Avani employees asked Mr Thabane to plead with the government to give them the industrial wage subsidy like it did with the factory workers.

The government subsidised each factory worker with M800 for May, June and July to mitigate their income losses.

The 90 even received food packages from former first lady 'Maesaiah Thabane after they told her that they have been struggling for food for the last five months.

One of the employees, who spoke on conditions of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said they have sought audience with the government but that was in vain.

She said they decided to seek help from Mr Thabane to plead with government on their behalf.

"Our representatives have pleaded in vain with government to assist our employer by paying our salaries like it did with the factory workers. We are hungry and cannot keep up with paying rent and other debts," she said.

"We are not undermining the government but we have come to Ntate Thabane because we desperately need help. We are grateful that Mme 'Maesaiah gave us food but we cannot come back to her every time we run out of food. All we are asking for is for the government to help our employer in paying our salaries so that we can get back to work and pay our own debts."

Mr Thabane briefly spoke to the workers and promised to deliver their message to the government.

The government owns a 53 percent stake in the two hotels. The remaining 47 percent stake is owned by international investor, Minor Hotels Group, through its subsidy AVANI Hotels and Resorts.

About 290 Lesotho Avani and Maseru Avani hotels were laid off in March this year on the back of the Covid-19 lockdown. During the lockdown which started at the end of March, hotels and other businesses that were classified as non-essential were ordered to close shop.

Avani Hotels general manager Willem Van Heerden said the hotel management was discussing with the government ways in which they could mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on their business.

"We have been in consultation with various ministries as well as the company's board and we are looking at various options to see if we can mitigate the effects that Covid-19 is having on both the company and its employees," Mr Van Heerden said.

He said the only business that they were getting was in the take away section but they were negotiating with the National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) to open their restaurants.

Share

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.