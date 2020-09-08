South Africa: Bhekithemba SAPS Seeks Missing Persons

8 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Bhekithemba SAPS is appealing for assistance from members of the community regarding missing persons, Anele Busani (15) of Gwalagwala Road, Umlazi; Handsome Sanele Shoba (34) of Engonyameni Reserve and Thembelani Emmanuel Gumede (38) of Zihlahla Road, Umlazi.

Anele Busani went missing on 11 August 2020 and was wearing maroon shorts, a white vest and black shoes the last time he was seen. Handsome Sanele Shoba was last seen on 18 August 2020 at 07:00, wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, blue jacket and black shoes. Anyone with information of their whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Captain Ngwane on 0823763005/ 031 909 9923 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Thembelani Emmanuel Gumede was last seen on 31 August 2020 at 06:00 going to work (SAPS Umlazi) and he did not return home. He was wearing a black golf t-shirt with the SAPS logo, grey denim jeans and black boots. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is requested to contact Detective Captain Khambule on 079 500 1380 or 031-909 9923.

