South Africa: The Clicks Fiasco and the Politics of Black Hair

8 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Gloria Paidamoyo Chikaonda

The brouhaha over Clicks' adverts on its website for hair products reflects that we still have a long way to go. While the number of shelves dedicated to catering for black women's hair in South Africa has increased, the understanding of the politics of black hair remains wanting.

When I woke up on the morning of Friday 4 September 2020 to my Twitter timeline abuzz about the Clicks haircare webpage displaying African natural hair with the labels "FRIZZY and DULL" and "DRY and DAMAGED", while the hair of white women was labelled "NORMAL HAIR, FINE and FLAT", I took a deep and exasperated sigh.

I started my "natural hair journey" while at the University of Cape Town in 2013. On a student budget, it had become increasingly necessary for me to learn how to do my own hair, and I had become weary of always having to wear my hair in styles I felt didn't represent my identity as a black woman, took too long to get done, or were simply too expensive.

After devouring so many hours of natural hair tutorials on YouTube that I might as well have been taking an additional course towards my degree - and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

