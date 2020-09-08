South Africa: Baby Found Abandoned in Eshowe

press release

Last night around 18:30, Eshowe police saved a one-week-old baby girl who was left abandoned under the tree at Poyntone road next to a service station in Eshowe.

Police were alerted by the member of the community who was walking on foot towards the garage, when he heard a baby crying under the tree. Sergeant Makhosi Mthimkhulu quickly attended and took the baby to Eshowe Hospital where she is receiving care. Thanks to Sergeant Mthimkhulu, Sister Nkwanyana, Sister Gamede and Sister Mncwango who went all out in ensuring that the baby is kept safe. She is healthy and look happy under the care of the loving nurses.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or give any crime tip-offs on the My SAPS App.