South Africa: Baby Found Abandoned in Eshowe

8 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Last night around 18:30, Eshowe police saved a one-week-old baby girl who was left abandoned under the tree at Poyntone road next to a service station in Eshowe.

Police were alerted by the member of the community who was walking on foot towards the garage, when he heard a baby crying under the tree. Sergeant Makhosi Mthimkhulu quickly attended and took the baby to Eshowe Hospital where she is receiving care. Thanks to Sergeant Mthimkhulu, Sister Nkwanyana, Sister Gamede and Sister Mncwango who went all out in ensuring that the baby is kept safe. She is healthy and look happy under the care of the loving nurses.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or give any crime tip-offs on the My SAPS App.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security
Land Grab Leaves Hundreds of Families Destitute In Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.