South Africa: Three in Custody for Robbery

8 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An operation that was conducted yesterday by police officers from the Provincial Tracing Team and Metro Police led to the arrest of three suspects. Two women aged 26 and 34 and a man aged 29 were arrested for armed robbery, kidnaping and impersonating a police officer.

It is alleged that on 27 July 2020, a 62-year-old female was walking on Umgeni Road in Durban when she was accosted by two women who pretended as if they had found a bag with cash. They instructed her to go with them so that they can split the money since they all found it. She ignored them; however, a vehicle with two men stopped next to them. The men informed her that they are police officers and forced her into the vehicle with the two women. They robbed her of cash as well as cellphones and assaulted her with a firearm. She was dropped off at Isipingo where she managed to report the incident to the police.

A case was opened at the Durban Central police station for investigation. Following a rigorous investigation, police arrested three suspects aged between 26 and 34 at Umlazi Township yesterday. They will be charged for armed robbery, kidnaping and impersonating a police officer. They will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the team for the arrest.

